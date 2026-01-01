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Nik Dodani
Nik Dodani Nik Dodani
Kinoafisha Persons Nik Dodani

Nik Dodani

Nik Dodani

Date of Birth
19 December 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Atypical 8.3
Atypical (2017)
Ted 8.1
Ted (2024)
The Owl House 8.0
The Owl House (2020)

Filmography

The Parenting 5.6
The Parenting The Parenting
Comedy, Horror 2025, USA
The Napa Boys 5.9
The Napa Boys The Napa Boys
Adventure, Comedy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Ted 8.1
Ted
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Twisters 7
Twisters Twisters
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Dear Evan Hansen 6.7
Dear Evan Hansen Dear Evan Hansen
Drama, Musical 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Mark, Mary & Some Other People 5.7
Mark, Mary & Some Other People Mark, Mary & Some Other People
Comedy 2021, USA
Watch trailer
The Owl House 8
The Owl House
Comedy, Children's, Fantasy 2020, USA
Trinkets 6.7
Trinkets
Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
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