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Filmography
Nik Dodani
Nik Dodani
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nik Dodani
Nik Dodani
Nik Dodani
Date of Birth
19 December 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.3
Atypical
(2017)
8.1
Ted
(2024)
8.0
The Owl House
(2020)
Filmography
5.6
The Parenting
The Parenting
Comedy, Horror
2025, USA
5.9
The Napa Boys
The Napa Boys
Adventure, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Ted
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
7
Twisters
Twisters
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Dear Evan Hansen
Dear Evan Hansen
Drama, Musical
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Mark, Mary & Some Other People
Mark, Mary & Some Other People
Comedy
2021, USA
Watch trailer
8
The Owl House
Comedy, Children's, Fantasy
2020, USA
6.7
Trinkets
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
Show more
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