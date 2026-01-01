Menu
Yohei Azakami

Yohei Azakami

Date of Birth
7 August 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito 8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito (2025)
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury 7.3
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury (2022)
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective 7.3
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Love Through a Prism
Love Through a Prism
Anime, Drama, History 2026, Japan
The Holy Grail of Eris
The Holy Grail of Eris
Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Sentenced to Be a Hero
Sentenced to Be a Hero
Anime, Action, Adventure 2026, Japan
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle 6.6
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle
Anime, Romantic, Comedy 2025, Japan
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito 8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Gekijô-ban Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Jô-hen
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Bang Brave Bang Bravern 6.9
Bang Brave Bang Bravern
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
The Blue Wolves of Mibu 6.4
The Blue Wolves of Mibu
Action, Adventure, Anime 2024, Japan
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective 7.3
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective
Drama, Comedy, Anime 2023, Japan
Spriggan 6.6
Spriggan
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi 2022, Japan
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury 7.3
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
Anime, Sci-Fi, Action 2022, Japan
Parallel World Pharmacy 6.9
Parallel World Pharmacy
Anime, Fantasy 2022, Japan
Aquatope of White Sand 7.1
Aquatope of White Sand
Drama, Comedy, Anime 2021, Japan
Godzilla Singular Point 6.3
Godzilla Singular Point
Anime, Sci-Fi 2021, Japan
