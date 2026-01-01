Yohei Azakami

Menu
Date of Birth
7 August 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
(2025)
7.3
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
(2022)
7.3
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective
(2023)
Filmography
13
Films
1
TV Shows
12
Actor
13
Love Through a Prism
Anime, Drama, History
2026, Japan
The Holy Grail of Eris
Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
Sentenced to Be a Hero
Anime, Action, Adventure
2026, Japan
6.6
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle
Anime, Romantic, Comedy
2025, Japan
8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Gekijô-ban Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Jô-hen
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
6.9
Bang Brave Bang Bravern
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
6.4
The Blue Wolves of Mibu
Action, Adventure, Anime
2024, Japan
7.3
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective
Drama, Comedy, Anime
2023, Japan
6.6
Spriggan
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi
2022, Japan
7.3
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
Anime, Sci-Fi, Action
2022, Japan
6.9
Parallel World Pharmacy
Anime, Fantasy
2022, Japan
7.1
Aquatope of White Sand
Drama, Comedy, Anime
2021, Japan
6.3
Godzilla Singular Point
Anime, Sci-Fi
2021, Japan
