Ami Tomite
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
17 March 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
162 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Popular Films
0.0
The Naked Director
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2019
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
The Naked Director
Drama, Comedy
2019, Japan
