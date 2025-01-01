Menu
Janelle James Awards

Awards and nominations of Janelle James

Janelle James
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
