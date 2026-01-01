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About
Filmography
Mike Lally
Mike Lally
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Lally
Mike Lally
Mike Lally
Date of Birth
1 June 1900
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
15 February 1985
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.4
Columbo
(1971)
6.9
While the City Sleeps
(1956)
6.9
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt
(1956)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Film-Noir
Year
All
1971
1956
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
8.4
Columbo
Drama, Crime, Detective
1971, USA
6.9
While the City Sleeps
While the City Sleeps
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1956, USA
6.9
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1956, USA
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