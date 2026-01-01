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Mike Lally
Mike Lally Mike Lally
Kinoafisha Persons Mike Lally

Mike Lally

Mike Lally

Date of Birth
1 June 1900
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
15 February 1985
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Columbo 8.4
Columbo (1971)
While the City Sleeps 6.9
While the City Sleeps (1956)
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt 6.9
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt (1956)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Columbo 8.4
Columbo
Drama, Crime, Detective 1971, USA
While the City Sleeps 6.9
While the City Sleeps While the City Sleeps
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1956, USA
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt 6.9
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt Beyond a Reasonable Doubt
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1956, USA
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