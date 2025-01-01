Menu
Kinoafisha
Alex Cazares
Date of Birth
7 July 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Voice actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.0
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
(2022)
6.4
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
(2018)
5.5
Un jefe en pañales: Especial de Navidad
(2022)
Filmography
8
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2022, Japan
5.5
Un jefe en pañales: Especial de Navidad
The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
Animation, Family
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
Comedy, Adventure, Family
2018, USA
