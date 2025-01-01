Menu
Alex Cazares Alex Cazares
Kinoafisha Persons Alex Cazares

Alex Cazares

Alex Cazares

Date of Birth
7 July 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Voice actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 8.0
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022)
The Boss Baby: Back in Business 6.4
The Boss Baby: Back in Business (2018)
Un jefe en pañales: Especial de Navidad 5.5
Un jefe en pañales: Especial de Navidad (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 Films 1 TV Shows 2 Actress 3
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 8
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2022, Japan
Un jefe en pañales: Especial de Navidad 5.5
Un jefe en pañales: Especial de Navidad The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
Animation, Family 2022, USA
The Boss Baby: Back in Business 6.4
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2018, USA
