Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mike Burns
Mike Burns
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Burns
Mike Burns
Mike Burns
Date of Birth
29 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Thriller hero
Popular Films
4.0
Midnight in the Switchgrass
(2021)
3.8
The Wrong Place
(2022)
3.4
Out of Death
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2021
All
3
Films
3
Director
2
Composer
3
Actor
1
3.8
The Wrong Place
Wrong Place
Action, Crime, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
4
Midnight in the Switchgrass
Midnight in the Switchgrass
Thriller
2021, USA
3.4
Out of Death
Out of Death
Crime, Thriller
2021, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree