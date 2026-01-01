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Mike Burns
Mike Burns Mike Burns
Kinoafisha Persons Mike Burns

Mike Burns

Mike Burns

Date of Birth
29 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Thriller hero

Popular Films

Midnight in the Switchgrass 4.0
Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)
The Wrong Place 3.8
The Wrong Place (2022)
Out of Death 3.4
Out of Death (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Wrong Place 3.8
The Wrong Place Wrong Place
Action, Crime, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Midnight in the Switchgrass 4
Midnight in the Switchgrass Midnight in the Switchgrass
Thriller 2021, USA
Out of Death 3.4
Out of Death Out of Death
Crime, Thriller 2021, USA
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