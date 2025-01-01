Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Sung-Jin Lee Awards

Awards and nominations of Sung-Jin Lee

Sung-Jin Lee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
International
Nominee
