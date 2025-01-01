Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sung-Jin Lee
Sung-Jin Lee
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sung-Jin Lee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
International
Nominee
