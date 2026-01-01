Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mary Faber
Mary Faber
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Faber
Mary Faber
Mary Faber
Date of Birth
8 August 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man
(2012)
6.8
Interrupting Chicken
(2022)
6.4
The Fungies!
(2020)
Filmography
5.7
Un jefe en pañales: De vuelta en la cuna
Comedy, Adventure, Children's
2022, USA
5.7
Life by Ella
Comedy, Children's
2022, USA
6.8
Interrupting Chicken
Family
2022, Canada
6.4
The Fungies!
Comedy, Children's
2020, USA
7.1
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2012, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree