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Mary Faber
Mary Faber Mary Faber
Kinoafisha Persons Mary Faber

Mary Faber

Mary Faber

Date of Birth
8 August 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Action heroine

Popular Films

Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man 7.1
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)
Interrupting Chicken 6.8
Interrupting Chicken (2022)
The Fungies! 6.4
The Fungies! (2020)

Filmography

Un jefe en pañales: De vuelta en la cuna 5.7
Un jefe en pañales: De vuelta en la cuna
Comedy, Adventure, Children's 2022, USA
Life by Ella 5.7
Life by Ella
Comedy, Children's 2022, USA
Interrupting Chicken 6.8
Interrupting Chicken
Family 2022, Canada
The Fungies! 6.4
The Fungies!
Comedy, Children's 2020, USA
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man 7.1
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2012, USA
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