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Filmography
Ewan Horrocks
Ewan Horrocks
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ewan Horrocks
Ewan Horrocks
Ewan Horrocks
Date of Birth
15 February 2002
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.9
The Yellow Tie
(2025)
8.3
The Last Kingdom
(2015)
7.2
Domina
(2021)
Filmography
6
Lazarus
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2025, USA
8.9
The Yellow Tie
The Yellow Tie
Adventure, Drama, Music
2025, Romania
Watch trailer
7.1
Truth & Treason
Truth & Treason
Drama, History, Thriller
2025, USA
7.2
Domina
Drama, History
2021, Great Britain/Italy
8.3
The Last Kingdom
Drama, Action, History
2015, USA
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