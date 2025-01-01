Menu
Awards and nominations of Howard Goodall

Howard Goodall
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Huw Wheldon Award for Specialised Programme or Series (Arts, History, Religion and Science)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Original Television Music
Nominee
