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Kentarō Itō
Kentarō Itō Kentarō Itō
Kinoafisha Persons Kentarō Itō

Kentarō Itō

Kentarō Itō

Date of Birth
3 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity 9.1
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity (2026)
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012)
Great Teacher Onizuka 8.4
Great Teacher Onizuka (1999)

Filmography

Snowball Earth
Snowball Earth
Anime, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2026, Japan
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity 9.1
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Fantasy 2026, Japan
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom 6.8
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Shaman King: Flowers 6.3
Shaman King: Flowers
Anime, Action 2024, Japan
Haigakura 5.5
Haigakura
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
16bit Sensation: Another Layer 6.2
16bit Sensation: Another Layer
Comedy, Anime 2023, Japan
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure 6.6
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy, 2023, Japan
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse 7
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse
Anime, Action 2023, Japan
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