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About
Filmography
Kentarō Itō
Kentarō Itō
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kentarō Itō
Kentarō Itō
Kentarō Itō
Date of Birth
3 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
9.1
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
(2026)
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
8.4
Great Teacher Onizuka
(1999)
Filmography
Snowball Earth
Anime, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2026, Japan
9.1
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Fantasy
2026, Japan
6.8
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom
Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6.3
Shaman King: Flowers
Anime, Action
2024, Japan
5.5
Haigakura
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
6.2
16bit Sensation: Another Layer
Comedy, Anime
2023, Japan
6.6
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy,
2023, Japan
7
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse
Anime, Action
2023, Japan
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