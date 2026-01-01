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About
Filmography
Mourad Zaoui
Mourad Zaoui
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mourad Zaoui
Mourad Zaoui
Mourad Zaoui
Date of Birth
23 April 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
The Spy
(2019)
6.6
Desert Dancer
(2014)
6.3
Française
(2008)
Filmography
6.2
The Lost Princess
The Lost Princess
Action, Adventure
2025, USA / Morocco
Watch trailer
7.8
The Spy
Drama, Thriller, Biography,
2019, France
6.6
Desert Dancer
Desert Dancer
Biography, Drama
2014, Great Britain / Russia
Watch trailer
3.4
Smile
Smile
Horror
2009, Great Britain / Italy
6.3
Française
Française
Drama
2008, France / Morocco
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