Leslie Uggams Awards

Leslie Uggams
Awards and nominations of Leslie Uggams
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
