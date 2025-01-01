Menu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leslie Uggams
Awards
Awards and nominations of Leslie Uggams
Leslie Uggams
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Leslie Uggams
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
