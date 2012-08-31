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Everleigh McDonell
Everleigh McDonell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Everleigh McDonell
Everleigh McDonell
Everleigh McDonell
Date of Birth
31 August 2012
Birthday today
Age
14 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Good Girls
(2018)
7.5
The Time Traveler's Wife
(2022)
Filmography
7.5
The Time Traveler's Wife
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2022, USA/Great Britain
7.6
Good Girls
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2018, USA
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