Catalina Sopelana

Catalina Sopelana

Date of Birth
30 October 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

The Blue Star 7.8
The Blue Star (2023)
Prison 77 7.2
Prison 77 (2022)
The Gardener 6.0
The Gardener (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 3 TV Shows 3 Actress 6
The Gardener 6
The Gardener
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Spain
El cuco de cristal
El cuco de cristal
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Spain
Fraternity 5.8
Fraternity El aspirante
Drama, Thriller 2024, Spain
The Blue Star 7.8
The Blue Star La estrella azul
Drama, Music 2023, Argentina / Spain
Prison 77 7.2
Prison 77 Modelo 77
Thriller 2022, Spain
The Neighbor 6
The Neighbor
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2019, Spain
