Catalina Sopelana
Catalina Sopelana
Catalina Sopelana
Date of Birth
30 October 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
7.8
The Blue Star
(2023)
7.2
Prison 77
(2022)
6.0
The Gardener
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Music
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2019
All
6
Films
3
TV Shows
3
Actress
6
6
The Gardener
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Spain
El cuco de cristal
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Spain
5.8
Fraternity
El aspirante
Drama, Thriller
2024, Spain
7.8
The Blue Star
La estrella azul
Drama, Music
2023, Argentina / Spain
7.2
Prison 77
Modelo 77
Thriller
2022, Spain
6
The Neighbor
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2019, Spain
