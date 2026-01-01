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Rose Abdoo
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rose Abdoo
Rose Abdoo
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Rose Abdoo
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
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