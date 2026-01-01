Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Margaret Cabourn-Smith
Margaret Cabourn-Smith
Kinoafisha
Persons
Margaret Cabourn-Smith
Margaret Cabourn-Smith
Margaret Cabourn-Smith
Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
Miranda
(2009)
7.9
Motherland
(2016)
7.8
Trying
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2024
2020
2016
2009
All
4
TV Shows
4
Writer
1
Actress
3
6.5
Daddy Issues
Comedy
2024, Great Britain
7.8
Trying
Comedy
2020, USA
7.9
Motherland
Comedy
2016, Great Britain
8
Miranda
Comedy
2009, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree