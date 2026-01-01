Menu
Margaret Cabourn-Smith

Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress

Popular Films

Miranda 8.0
Miranda (2009)
Motherland 7.9
Motherland (2016)
Trying 7.8
Trying (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Daddy Issues 6.5
Daddy Issues
Comedy 2024, Great Britain
Trying 7.8
Trying
Comedy 2020, USA
Motherland 7.9
Motherland
Comedy 2016, Great Britain
Miranda 8
Miranda
Comedy 2009, Great Britain
