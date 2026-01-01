Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Pavlo Ostrikov
Awards
Awards and nominations of Pavlo Ostrikov
Pavlo Ostrikov
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Pavlo Ostrikov
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2024
Audience Award
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2024
Best Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree