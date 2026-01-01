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Kinoafisha Persons Pavlo Ostrikov Awards

Awards and nominations of Pavlo Ostrikov

Pavlo Ostrikov
Awards and nominations of Pavlo Ostrikov
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2024 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2024
Audience Award
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2024 Toronto International Film Festival 2024
Best Film
Nominee
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