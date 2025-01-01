Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Wood
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matthew Wood
Matthew Wood
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matthew Wood
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree