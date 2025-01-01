Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Wood Awards

Awards and nominations of Matthew Wood

Matthew Wood
Academy Awards, USA 2020 Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Sound
Nominee
