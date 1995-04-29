Menu
Aleksandra Skraba
Date of Birth
29 April 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
0.0
Wielka woda
(2022)
0.0
Sexify
(2021)
Filmography
Wielka woda
Drama
2022, Poland
Sexify
Drama, Comedy
2021, Poland
