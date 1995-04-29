Menu
Aleksandra Skraba
Aleksandra Skraba

Date of Birth
29 April 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

Wielka woda 0.0
Wielka woda (2022)
Sexify 0.0
Sexify (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 TV Shows 2 Actress 2
Wielka woda
Drama 2022, Poland
Sexify
Drama, Comedy 2021, Poland
