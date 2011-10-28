Melody Hurd

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
28 October 2011
Age
14 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Them
(2021)
7.0
Cross
(2024)
6.6
Fatherhood
(2021)
Filmography
Cross
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2024, USA
7.4
Them
Horror
2021, USA
6.6
Fatherhood
Fatherhood
Drama
2021, USA
