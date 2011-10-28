Menu
Melody Hurd
Date of Birth
28 October 2011
Age
14 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Them 7.4
Them (2021)
Cross 7.0
Cross (2024)
Fatherhood 6.6
Fatherhood (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cross 7
Cross
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2024, USA
Them 7.4
Them
Horror 2021, USA
Fatherhood 6.6
Fatherhood Fatherhood
Drama 2021, USA
