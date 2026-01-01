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Michael Shea Michael Shea
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Shea

Michael Shea

Michael Shea

Occupation
Director

Popular Films

One Day at a Time 8.0
One Day at a Time (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
One Day at a Time 8
One Day at a Time
Comedy, Family 2017, USA
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