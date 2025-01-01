Menu
Andrey Bagirov
Andrey Bagirov

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Naparniki 7.5
Naparniki (2023)
Bim 7.1
Bim (2022)
Island of the Doomed 5.8
Island of the Doomed (2019)

Genre
Year
Naparniki 7.5
Naparniki
Detective, Comedy 2023, Russia
Bim 7.1
Bim
Detective 2022, Russia
Zakaty i rassvety
Zakaty i rassvety
Drama, Detective 2021, Russia
Magnesium 5.1
Magnesium Magnezja
Crime, Drama, Western 2020, Poland
Island of the Doomed 5.8
Island of the Doomed
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2019, Russia
Live Bomb
Live Bomb
Detective, Crime 2019, Russia
Molodoj 4.4
Molodoj Molodoj
Drama 2017, Russia
