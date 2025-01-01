Menu
Andrey Bagirov
Andrey Bagirov
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
Naparniki
(2023)
7.1
Bim
(2022)
5.8
Island of the Doomed
(2019)
7.5
Naparniki
Detective, Comedy
2023, Russia
7.1
Bim
Detective
2022, Russia
Zakaty i rassvety
Drama, Detective
2021, Russia
5.1
Magnesium
Magnezja
Crime, Drama, Western
2020, Poland
5.8
Island of the Doomed
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2019, Russia
Live Bomb
Detective, Crime
2019, Russia
4.4
Molodoj
Molodoj
Drama
2017, Russia
