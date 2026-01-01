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About
Filmography
Matthew Rauch
Matthew Rauch
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Rauch
Matthew Rauch
Matthew Rauch
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.3
Banshee Origins
(2013)
8.1
Banshee
(2013)
7.9
Chicago P.D.
(2014)
Filmography
Lucky
Crime, Drama
2026, USA
7.6
The Terminal List
Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
6.5
Partner Track
Drama
2022, USA
6.9
The Tale
The Tale
Thriller, Drama, Detective
2018, USA / Germany
6.7
My First Miracle
My First Miracle
Drama, Family, Romantic
2015, USA
7.9
Chicago P.D.
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
7.4
Believe
Drama, Action, Fantasy
2014, USA
8.3
Banshee Origins
Drama,
2013, USA
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