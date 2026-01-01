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Matthew Rauch Matthew Rauch
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Rauch

Matthew Rauch

Matthew Rauch

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Banshee Origins 8.3
Banshee Origins (2013)
Banshee 8.1
Banshee (2013)
Chicago P.D. 7.9
Chicago P.D. (2014)

Filmography

Lucky
Lucky
Crime, Drama 2026, USA
The Terminal List 7.6
The Terminal List
Drama, Thriller 2022, USA
Partner Track 6.5
Partner Track
Drama 2022, USA
The Tale 6.9
The Tale The Tale
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2018, USA / Germany
My First Miracle 6.7
My First Miracle My First Miracle
Drama, Family, Romantic 2015, USA
Chicago P.D. 7.9
Chicago P.D.
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
Believe 7.4
Believe
Drama, Action, Fantasy 2014, USA
Banshee Origins 8.3
Banshee Origins
Drama, 2013, USA
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