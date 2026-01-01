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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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Filmography
Curt Doussett
Curt Doussett
Kinoafisha
Persons
Curt Doussett
Curt Doussett
Curt Doussett
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.7
Phil of the Future
(2004)
6.1
Midway to Heaven
(2011)
5.1
Cryo
(2022)
Filmography
5.1
Cryo
Cryo
Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
4.2
61: Highway to Hell
61: Highway to Hell
Comedy
2017, USA
6.1
Midway to Heaven
Midway to Heaven
Comedy, Family, Romantic
2011, USA
6.7
Phil of the Future
Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi
2004, USA
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