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Filmography
Nicole Elizabeth Berger
Nicole Elizabeth Berger
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicole Elizabeth Berger
Nicole Elizabeth Berger
Nicole Elizabeth Berger
Date of Birth
27 November 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.1
Two for One
(2016)
5.4
How I Met Your Father
(2022)
4.2
He's Watching You
(2024)
Filmography
4.2
He's Watching You
Black Spines
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
How I Met Your Father
Comedy
2022, USA
6.1
Two for One
All At Once
Drama
2016, USA
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