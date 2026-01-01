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Filmography
Libby Blake
Libby Blake
Kinoafisha
Persons
Libby Blake
Libby Blake
Libby Blake
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
6.0
The Pastor Who Preys
(2026)
4.9
One Fast Move
(2024)
4.9
A View to Kill For
(2023)
Filmography
6
The Pastor Who Preys
The Pastor Who Preys
Thriller
2026, USA
Found A Homeless Billionaire Husband for Christmas
, Romantic
2025, USA
My Husband's Way Back to Glory
, Romantic
2025, USA
My Husband's Way Back to Glory
, Romantic
2024, USA
4.9
One Fast Move
One Fast Move
Action
2024, USA
4.9
A View to Kill For
A View to Kill For
Thriller
2023, Canada / USA
3.5
Crazy Lake
Crazy Lake
Comedy, Horror
2016, USA
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