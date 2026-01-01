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Filmography
Malone Thomas
Malone Thomas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Malone Thomas
Malone Thomas
Malone Thomas
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.4
Chocolate Covered Christmas
(2020)
0.0
Cape Fear
(2026)
Filmography
Cape Fear
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2026, USA
5.4
Chocolate Covered Christmas
Chocolate Covered Christmas
Romantic
2020, USA
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