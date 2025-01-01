Menu
Anil Ilter
Anil Ilter
Date of Birth
3 April 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
6.8
Ah Be Birader
(2022)
0.0
Bir Mucize Olsun
(2018)
0.0
Mahkum
(2021)
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2022
2021
2020
2018
All
4
Films
1
TV Shows
3
Actor
4
6.8
Ah Be Birader
Ah Be Birader
Action, Comedy
2022, Turkey
Mahkum
Drama, Action, Crime
2021, Turkey
Sen Çal Kapimi
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, Turkey
Bir Mucize Olsun
Drama, Romantic
2018, Turkey
