Mete Horozoglu
Mete Horozoglu
Date of Birth
11 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
As Time Goes By
(2010)
7.0
Benim Adım Gültepe
(2014)
6.5
Muhtesem Yüzyil: Kösem
(2015)
Filmography
6.5
Muhtesem Yüzyil: Kösem
Drama, History
2015, Turkey
7
Benim Adım Gültepe
Drama
2014, Turkey
7.1
As Time Goes By
Drama
2010, Turkey
