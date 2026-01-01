Mete Horozoglu

Menu
Date of Birth
11 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Muhtesem Yüzyil: Kösem 6.5
Muhtesem Yüzyil: Kösem
Drama, History 2015, Turkey
Benim Adım Gültepe 7
Benim Adım Gültepe
Drama 2014, Turkey
As Time Goes By 7.1
As Time Goes By
Drama 2010, Turkey
