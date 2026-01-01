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Michael Graziadei
Michael Graziadei Michael Graziadei
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Graziadei

Michael Graziadei

Michael Graziadei

Date of Birth
22 September 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

He Rides Again 7.3
He Rides Again (2022)
Boogeyman 2 5.6
Boogeyman 2 (2007)
Singing in My Sleep 5.3
Singing in My Sleep (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Singing in My Sleep 5.3
Singing in My Sleep Singing in My Sleep
Drama, Music 2024, USA
He Rides Again 7.3
He Rides Again
Drama, Detective, Crime 2022, USA
The Blackout 2.5
The Blackout The Blackout
Comedy 2013, USA
Into the Blue 2: The Reef 4.7
Into the Blue 2: The Reef Into the Blue 2: The Reef
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2009, USA
Boogeyman 2 5.6
Boogeyman 2 Boogeyman 2
Horror 2007, USA
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