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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Graziadei
Michael Graziadei
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Graziadei
Michael Graziadei
Michael Graziadei
Date of Birth
22 September 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.3
He Rides Again
(2022)
5.6
Boogeyman 2
(2007)
5.3
Singing in My Sleep
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Music
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2022
2013
2009
2007
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
5
5.3
Singing in My Sleep
Singing in My Sleep
Drama, Music
2024, USA
7.3
He Rides Again
Drama, Detective, Crime
2022, USA
2.5
The Blackout
The Blackout
Comedy
2013, USA
4.7
Into the Blue 2: The Reef
Into the Blue 2: The Reef
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2009, USA
5.6
Boogeyman 2
Boogeyman 2
Horror
2007, USA
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