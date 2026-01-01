Menu
Marieve Herington
Date of Birth
22 February 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
157 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Voice actress, The Adventurer, Action heroine

Popular Films

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation 7.1
Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (2024)
The Son of Bigfoot 6.9
The Son of Bigfoot (2017)
Tom and Jerry in New York 6.6
Tom and Jerry in New York (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation 7.1
Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
Tom and Jerry in New York 6.6
Tom and Jerry in New York
Comedy, Adventure 2021, USA
The Son of Bigfoot 6.9
The Son of Bigfoot The Son of Bigfoot
Animation 2017, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Top Cat Begins 4
Top Cat Begins Don Gato: El Inicio de la Pandilla
Animation, Family 2015, Mexico
Watch trailer
