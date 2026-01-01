Menu
Marieve Herington
Date of Birth
22 February 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
157 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Voice actress, The Adventurer, Action heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
(2024)
6.9
The Son of Bigfoot
(2017)
6.6
Tom and Jerry in New York
(2021)
Filmography
4
7.1
Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, USA
6.6
Tom and Jerry in New York
Comedy, Adventure
2021, USA
6.9
The Son of Bigfoot
The Son of Bigfoot
Animation
2017, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
4
Top Cat Begins
Don Gato: El Inicio de la Pandilla
Animation, Family
2015, Mexico
Watch trailer
