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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lauren Buglioli
Lauren Buglioli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauren Buglioli
Lauren Buglioli
Lauren Buglioli
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.9
The Great Lillian Hall
(2024)
7.6
Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story
(2025)
7.4
The Neon Highway
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
Family
Music
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2020
All
6
Films
6
Actress
6
7.6
Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story
Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story
Drama
2025, USA
7.4
The Neon Highway
The Neon Highway
Drama, Family, Music
2024, USA
7.9
The Great Lillian Hall
The Great Lillian Hall
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Cinnamon
Cinnamon
Crime, Thriller
2023, USA
4.4
Vendetta
Vendetta
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Brutal Bridesmaids
Brutal Bridesmaids
Thriller
2020, USA
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