Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Troy Kotsur Awards

Awards and nominations of Troy Kotsur

Troy Kotsur
Awards and nominations of Troy Kotsur
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more