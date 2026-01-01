Menu
Troy Kotsur
Awards
Awards and nominations of Troy Kotsur
Troy Kotsur
Awards and nominations of Troy Kotsur
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
