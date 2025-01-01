Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jorge Navas
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jorge Navas
Jorge Navas
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jorge Navas
Venice Film Festival 2009
Best Debut Film
Nominee
Best Film (Venice Days)
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree