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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Nadezhda Ivanko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadezhda Ivanko
Nadezhda Ivanko
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.2
Chertovo koleso
(2007)
0.0
Jasnovidasaa
(2014)
0.0
Ostanovka
(2012)
Filmography
Jasnovidasaa
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2014, Russia
Ostanovka
Ostanovka
Drama, Short
2012, Russia
5.3
Chertovo koleso
Chertovo koleso
Romantic
2007, Russia
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