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About
Filmography
Chuang Chen
Chuang Chen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chuang Chen
Chuang Chen
Chuang Chen
Date of Birth
19 December 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.1
19th Floor
(2024)
5.1
Fearless Hyena Part II
(1983)
0.0
Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty
(2022)
Filmography
7.1
19th Floor
Drama, Thriller, Mystery,
2024, China
Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty
Horror, Action
2022, China
5.1
Fearless Hyena Part II
Long teng hu yue
Action, Drama
1983, Hong Kong
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