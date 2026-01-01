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Chuang Chen Chuang Chen
Kinoafisha Persons Chuang Chen

Chuang Chen

Chuang Chen

Date of Birth
19 December 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

19th Floor 7.1
19th Floor (2024)
Fearless Hyena Part II 5.1
Fearless Hyena Part II (1983)
Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty 0.0
Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty (2022)

Filmography

19th Floor 7.1
19th Floor
Drama, Thriller, Mystery, 2024, China
Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty
Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty
Horror, Action 2022, China
Fearless Hyena Part II 5.1
Fearless Hyena Part II Long teng hu yue
Action, Drama 1983, Hong Kong
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