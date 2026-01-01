Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mark Hildreth
Mark Hildreth
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Hildreth
Mark Hildreth
Mark Hildreth
Date of Birth
24 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Voice actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
Astonishing X-Men
(2009)
7.2
Resurrection
(2014)
7.1
Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2014
2009
2005
2004
2003
2002
All
11
Films
7
TV Shows
4
Actor
11
7.2
Resurrection
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective
2014, USA
6.7
V
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2009, USA
7.2
Astonishing X-Men
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2009,
6.3
Barbie and the Three Musketeers
Barbie and the Three Musketeers
Animation, Family
2009, USA
6.6
Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus
Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus
Animation, Family, Romantic
2005, USA / Canada
6.3
My Scene Goes Hollywood: The Movie
My Scene Goes Hollywood: The Movie
Animation
2005, USA
Earthsea
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2004, USA/Canada
5.9
Earthsea
Earthsea
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
2004, USA
7.1
Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper
Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper
Animation, Comedy, Family
2004, USA / Canada
6.7
Barbie of Swan Lake
Barbie of Swan Lake
Animation, Family
2003, USA
6.5
Barbie as Rapunzel
Barbie as Rapunzel
Animation, Family, Fantasy
2002, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree