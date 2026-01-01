Mark Hildreth

Menu
Date of Birth
24 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Voice actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Genre
Year
Resurrection 7.2
Resurrection
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective 2014, USA
V 6.7
V
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
Astonishing X-Men 7.2
Astonishing X-Men
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2009,
Barbie and the Three Musketeers 6.3
Barbie and the Three Musketeers Barbie and the Three Musketeers
Animation, Family 2009, USA
Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus 6.6
Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus
Animation, Family, Romantic 2005, USA / Canada
My Scene Goes Hollywood: The Movie 6.3
My Scene Goes Hollywood: The Movie My Scene Goes Hollywood: The Movie
Animation 2005, USA
Earthsea 5.9
Earthsea Earthsea
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy 2004, USA
Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper 7.1
Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper
Animation, Comedy, Family 2004, USA / Canada
Barbie of Swan Lake 6.7
Barbie of Swan Lake Barbie of Swan Lake
Animation, Family 2003, USA
Barbie as Rapunzel 6.5
Barbie as Rapunzel Barbie as Rapunzel
Animation, Family, Fantasy 2002, USA
