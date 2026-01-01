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Matty Finochio
Matty Finochio Matty Finochio
Kinoafisha Persons Matty Finochio

Matty Finochio

Matty Finochio

Date of Birth
24 December 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Guiding Emily 8.1
Guiding Emily (2023)
Masters of Horror 7.4
Masters of Horror (2005)
Sanctuary 7.2
Sanctuary (2008)

Filmography

Anything But Ghosts
Anything But Ghosts Anything But Ghosts
Horror 2027, USA / UAE
Night of the Reaper 6.6
Night of the Reaper Night of the Reaper
Horror 2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Deck the Hallways Deck the Hallways
Family 2025, USA
5.9
A Pickleball Christmas A Pickleball Christmas
Family 2025, Canada
Guiding Emily 8.1
Guiding Emily Guiding Emily
Drama 2023, Canada
Woman of the Hour 6.7
Woman of the Hour Woman of the Hour
Crime, Drama, Detective 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Love Hard 6.7
Love Hard Love Hard
Comedy, Romantic 2021, USA
Watch trailer
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck 5.6
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck A Cinderella Story: Starstruck
Romantic 2021, USA
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