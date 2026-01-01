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Filmography
Matty Finochio
Matty Finochio
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matty Finochio
Matty Finochio
Matty Finochio
Date of Birth
24 December 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Guiding Emily
(2023)
7.4
Masters of Horror
(2005)
7.2
Sanctuary
(2008)
Filmography
Anything But Ghosts
Anything But Ghosts
Horror
2027, USA / UAE
6.6
Night of the Reaper
Night of the Reaper
Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Deck the Hallways
Deck the Hallways
Family
2025, USA
5.9
A Pickleball Christmas
A Pickleball Christmas
Family
2025, Canada
8.1
Guiding Emily
Guiding Emily
Drama
2023, Canada
6.7
Woman of the Hour
Woman of the Hour
Crime, Drama, Detective
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Love Hard
Love Hard
Comedy, Romantic
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck
Romantic
2021, USA
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