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Lyubov Khatskevich Lyubov Khatskevich
Kinoafisha Persons Lyubov Khatskevich

Lyubov Khatskevich

Lyubov Khatskevich

Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Staraya gvardiya 6.8
Staraya gvardiya (2019)
Rummeyt 4.5
Rummeyt (2020)
Po tu storonu schastya 3.9
Po tu storonu schastya (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Idu za toboy
Idu za toboy
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Kogda spadet pelena
Kogda spadet pelena
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Dom na krayu radugi
Dom na krayu radugi
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Obeshchayu ne lyubit
Obeshchayu ne lyubit
Drama, Romantic, 2023, Russia
Lekari dush
Lekari dush
Romantic 2022, Russia
Rummeyt 4.5
Rummeyt
Comedy 2020, Russia
Po tu storonu schastya 3.9
Po tu storonu schastya
Romantic, 2019, Russia
Angel-hranitel
Angel-hranitel
Romantic 2019, Russia
Staraya gvardiya 6.8
Staraya gvardiya
Drama, Comedy, Detective, 2019, Russia
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