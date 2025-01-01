Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Hannah Waddingham Awards

Awards and nominations of Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham
Awards and nominations of Hannah Waddingham
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Entertainment Programme
Nominee
 Entertainment Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more