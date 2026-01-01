Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Oh Yeon-seo
Oh Yeon-seo Oh Yeon-seo
Kinoafisha Persons Oh Yeon-seo

Oh Yeon-seo

Oh Yeon-seo

Date of Birth
22 June 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

A Korean Odyssey 7.9
A Korean Odyssey (2017)
Mad for Each Other 7.7
Mad for Each Other (2021)
Peulleieo 7.5
Peulleieo (2018)

Filmography

Nice to Not Meet You 7.1
Nice to Not Meet You
Comedy, Romantic, , 2025, South Korea
Grid 6.3
Grid
Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy, Thriller, , 2022, South Korea
Men of Plastic 5.6
Men of Plastic Men of Plastic
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2022, South Korea
Mad for Each Other 7.7
Mad for Each Other
Drama, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
Hajainneun Ingandeul 6.9
Hajainneun Ingandeul
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2019, South Korea
Peulleieo 7.5
Peulleieo
Drama, Action, Crime, 2018, South Korea
A Korean Odyssey 7.9
A Korean Odyssey
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, 2017, South Korea
My Sassy Girl
My Sassy Girl
Comedy, Romantic, History, 2017, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more