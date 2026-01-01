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About
Filmography
Oh Yeon-seo
Oh Yeon-seo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oh Yeon-seo
Oh Yeon-seo
Oh Yeon-seo
Date of Birth
22 June 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.9
A Korean Odyssey
(2017)
7.7
Mad for Each Other
(2021)
7.5
Peulleieo
(2018)
Filmography
7.1
Nice to Not Meet You
Comedy, Romantic, ,
2025, South Korea
6.3
Grid
Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy, Thriller, ,
2022, South Korea
5.6
Men of Plastic
Men of Plastic
Comedy, Crime, Drama
2022, South Korea
7.7
Mad for Each Other
Drama, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
6.9
Hajainneun Ingandeul
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2019, South Korea
7.5
Peulleieo
Drama, Action, Crime,
2018, South Korea
7.9
A Korean Odyssey
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic,
2017, South Korea
My Sassy Girl
Comedy, Romantic, History,
2017, South Korea
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