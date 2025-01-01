Menu
Awards and nominations of Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
