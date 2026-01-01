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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Levent Ülgen
Levent Ülgen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Levent Ülgen
Levent Ülgen
Levent Ülgen
Date of Birth
8 August 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.4
Love for Rent
(2015)
7.3
Kuzgun
(2019)
7.3
Bi Umut
(2025)
Filmography
7.3
Bi Umut
Bi Umut
Biography, Drama
2025, Turkey
5.8
Kötü Kan
Drama
2024, Turkey
6.8
Aile
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2023, Turkey
5.7
Runaway
Drama, Action, Adventure
2022, Turkey
6.1
Baba
Drama
2022, Turkey
7.3
Kuzgun
Drama, Action, Romantic
2019, Turkey
7.4
Love for Rent
Comedy, Romantic
2015, Turkey
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