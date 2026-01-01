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Levent Ülgen
Levent Ülgen Levent Ülgen
Kinoafisha Persons Levent Ülgen

Levent Ülgen

Levent Ülgen

Date of Birth
8 August 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Love for Rent 7.4
Love for Rent (2015)
Kuzgun 7.3
Kuzgun (2019)
7.3
Bi Umut (2025)

Filmography

7.3
Bi Umut Bi Umut
Biography, Drama 2025, Turkey
Kötü Kan 5.8
Kötü Kan
Drama 2024, Turkey
Aile 6.8
Aile
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2023, Turkey
Runaway 5.7
Runaway
Drama, Action, Adventure 2022, Turkey
Baba 6.1
Baba
Drama 2022, Turkey
Kuzgun 7.3
Kuzgun
Drama, Action, Romantic 2019, Turkey
Love for Rent 7.4
Love for Rent
Comedy, Romantic 2015, Turkey
Show more
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