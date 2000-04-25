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Jeong Da-bin Jeong Da-bin
Kinoafisha Persons Jeong Da-bin

Jeong Da-bin

Jeong Da-bin

Date of Birth
25 April 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Yeok-jeok: baek-seong-eul hom-chin do-jeok 7.9
Yeok-jeok: baek-seong-eul hom-chin do-jeok (2017)
Iljimae 7.6
Iljimae (2008)
Geunyeoneun yeppeodda 7.6
Geunyeoneun yeppeodda (2015)

Filmography

The Art of Sarah
The Art of Sarah
Drama, Detective, 2026, South Korea
Glitch 6.4
Glitch
Comedy, Thriller, 2022, South Korea
Raibeuon 7.1
Raibeuon
Drama, Romantic, 2020, South Korea
Yeok-jeok: baek-seong-eul hom-chin do-jeok 7.9
Yeok-jeok: baek-seong-eul hom-chin do-jeok
Drama, History, Action, 2017, South Korea
My Sassy Girl
My Sassy Girl
Comedy, Romantic, History, 2017, South Korea
Sunjeonge Banhada 7.4
Sunjeonge Banhada
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, , 2015, South Korea
Geunyeoneun yeppeodda 7.6
Geunyeoneun yeppeodda
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2015, South Korea
In Need of Romance 6.9
In Need of Romance
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2011, South Korea
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