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About
Filmography
Jeong Da-bin
Jeong Da-bin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jeong Da-bin
Jeong Da-bin
Jeong Da-bin
Date of Birth
25 April 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.9
Yeok-jeok: baek-seong-eul hom-chin do-jeok
(2017)
7.6
Iljimae
(2008)
7.6
Geunyeoneun yeppeodda
(2015)
Filmography
The Art of Sarah
Drama, Detective,
2026, South Korea
6.4
Glitch
Comedy, Thriller,
2022, South Korea
7.1
Raibeuon
Drama, Romantic,
2020, South Korea
7.9
Yeok-jeok: baek-seong-eul hom-chin do-jeok
Drama, History, Action,
2017, South Korea
My Sassy Girl
Comedy, Romantic, History,
2017, South Korea
7.4
Sunjeonge Banhada
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, ,
2015, South Korea
7.6
Geunyeoneun yeppeodda
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2015, South Korea
6.9
In Need of Romance
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2011, South Korea
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