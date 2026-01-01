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Chae Soo-bin
Chae Soo-bin Chae Soo-bin
Kinoafisha Persons Chae Soo-bin

Chae Soo-bin

Chae Soo-bin

Date of Birth
10 July 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

I'm Not a Robot 8.0
I'm Not a Robot (2017)
Yeok-jeok: baek-seong-eul hom-chin do-jeok 7.9
Yeok-jeok: baek-seong-eul hom-chin do-jeok (2017)
Moonlight Drawn by Clouds 7.6
Moonlight Drawn by Clouds (2016)

Filmography

Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy 7.4
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy Jeonjijeok Dokja Sijeom
Action, Adventure, Drama 2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
When the Phone Rings 7.3
When the Phone Rings
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, 2024, South Korea
When the Phone Rings 5.8
When the Phone Rings
Drama, Romantic, Detective, 2024, South Korea
Hijack 1971 6.8
Hijack 1971 Hijack 1971
Action, Crime, Thriller 2024, South Korea
Rookie Cops 7.3
Rookie Cops
Comedy, Romantic, 2022, South Korea
The Fabulous 6.2
The Fabulous
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2022, South Korea
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure 6.1
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure Haejeok: dokkaebi gitbal
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Half of a half 7.2
Half of a half
Drama, Romantic, 2020, South Korea
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