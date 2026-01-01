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What to watch
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About
Filmography
Chae Soo-bin
Chae Soo-bin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chae Soo-bin
Chae Soo-bin
Chae Soo-bin
Date of Birth
10 July 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
I'm Not a Robot
(2017)
7.9
Yeok-jeok: baek-seong-eul hom-chin do-jeok
(2017)
7.6
Moonlight Drawn by Clouds
(2016)
Filmography
7.4
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Jeonjijeok Dokja Sijeom
Action, Adventure, Drama
2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.3
When the Phone Rings
Drama, Romantic, Thriller,
2024, South Korea
5.8
When the Phone Rings
Drama, Romantic, Detective,
2024, South Korea
6.8
Hijack 1971
Hijack 1971
Action, Crime, Thriller
2024, South Korea
7.3
Rookie Cops
Comedy, Romantic,
2022, South Korea
6.2
The Fabulous
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2022, South Korea
6.1
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Haejeok: dokkaebi gitbal
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.2
Half of a half
Drama, Romantic,
2020, South Korea
Show more
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