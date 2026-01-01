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About
Filmography
Shim Hye-jin
Shim Hye-jin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shim Hye-jin
Shim Hye-jin
Shim Hye-jin
Date of Birth
11 November 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.2
Kill Me, Heal Me
(2015)
7.7
Secret Love Affair
(2014)
7.0
Endless Love
(2014)
Filmography
Handsome Guy and Jung Eum
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2018, South Korea
8.2
Kill Me, Heal Me
Comedy, Romantic,
2015, South Korea
7.7
Secret Love Affair
Drama, Music, Romantic,
2014, South Korea
7
Endless Love
Crime, Thriller, History,
2014, South Korea
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