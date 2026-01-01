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Shim Hye-jin Shim Hye-jin
Kinoafisha Persons Shim Hye-jin

Shim Hye-jin

Shim Hye-jin

Date of Birth
11 November 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Kill Me, Heal Me 8.2
Kill Me, Heal Me (2015)
Secret Love Affair 7.7
Secret Love Affair (2014)
Endless Love 7.0
Endless Love (2014)

Filmography

Handsome Guy and Jung Eum
Handsome Guy and Jung Eum
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2018, South Korea
Kill Me, Heal Me 8.2
Kill Me, Heal Me
Comedy, Romantic, 2015, South Korea
Secret Love Affair 7.7
Secret Love Affair
Drama, Music, Romantic, 2014, South Korea
Endless Love 7
Endless Love
Crime, Thriller, History, 2014, South Korea
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