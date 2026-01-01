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About
Filmography
Yoo Oh-seong
Yoo Oh-seong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yoo Oh-seong
Yoo Oh-seong
Yoo Oh-seong
Date of Birth
11 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action hero
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
Are You Human Too?
(2018)
8.0
Hamburo Aeteuthage
(2016)
7.9
Welcome to Samdalri
(2023)
Filmography
7.9
Welcome to Samdalri
Drama, Romantic, ,
2023, South Korea
7.7
The Veil
Action, Crime,
2021, South Korea
5.7
Tomb of the River
Gangreung
Action, Crime
2021, South Korea
6.9
Sweet Home
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2020, South Korea
8
Are You Human Too?
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Detective,
2018, South Korea
7.1
The Great Battle
Ansiseong
Action, War, History
2018, South Korea
8
Hamburo Aeteuthage
Drama, Romantic,
2016, South Korea
6.6
Gunman in Joseon
Action, Romantic, History,
2014, South Korea
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