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Yoo Oh-seong Yoo Oh-seong
Kinoafisha Persons Yoo Oh-seong

Yoo Oh-seong

Yoo Oh-seong

Date of Birth
11 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action hero, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Are You Human Too? 8.0
Are You Human Too? (2018)
Hamburo Aeteuthage 8.0
Hamburo Aeteuthage (2016)
Welcome to Samdalri 7.9
Welcome to Samdalri (2023)

Filmography

Welcome to Samdalri 7.9
Welcome to Samdalri
Drama, Romantic, , 2023, South Korea
The Veil 7.7
The Veil
Action, Crime, 2021, South Korea
Tomb of the River 5.7
Tomb of the River Gangreung
Action, Crime 2021, South Korea
Sweet Home 6.9
Sweet Home
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2020, South Korea
Are You Human Too? 8
Are You Human Too?
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Detective, 2018, South Korea
The Great Battle 7.1
The Great Battle Ansiseong
Action, War, History 2018, South Korea
Hamburo Aeteuthage 8
Hamburo Aeteuthage
Drama, Romantic, 2016, South Korea
Gunman in Joseon 6.6
Gunman in Joseon
Action, Romantic, History, 2014, South Korea
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