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Emiliya Milton Emiliya Milton
Kinoafisha Persons Emiliya Milton

Emiliya Milton

Emiliya Milton

Date of Birth
15 May 1902
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
12 February 1978
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

Seventeen Moments of Spring 8.6
Seventeen Moments of Spring (1973)
Sledstvie vedut znatoki 7.0
Sledstvie vedut znatoki (1971)
Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda 6.9
Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda (1974)

Filmography

Dobrota 6.7
Dobrota Dobrota
Drama 1977, USSR
Potryasayushchiy Berendeev 6.4
Potryasayushchiy Berendeev Potryasayushchiy Berendeev
Drama 1976, USSR
Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda 6.9
Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda
Family, Animation 1974, USSR
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Seventeen Moments of Spring 8.6
Seventeen Moments of Spring
Crime, War 1973, USSR
Sledstvie vedut znatoki 7
Sledstvie vedut znatoki
Detective 1971, USSR/Russia
Kostyor bessmertiya 4.1
Kostyor bessmertiya Kostyor bessmertiya
Biography, Drama 1955, USSR
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