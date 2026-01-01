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Filmography
Emiliya Milton
Emiliya Milton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emiliya Milton
Emiliya Milton
Emiliya Milton
Date of Birth
15 May 1902
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
12 February 1978
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.6
Seventeen Moments of Spring
(1973)
7.0
Sledstvie vedut znatoki
(1971)
6.9
Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda
(1974)
Filmography
6.7
Dobrota
Dobrota
Drama
1977, USSR
6.4
Potryasayushchiy Berendeev
Potryasayushchiy Berendeev
Drama
1976, USSR
6.9
Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda
Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda
Family, Animation
1974, USSR
Watch trailer
8.6
Seventeen Moments of Spring
Crime, War
1973, USSR
7
Sledstvie vedut znatoki
Detective
1971, USSR/Russia
4.1
Kostyor bessmertiya
Kostyor bessmertiya
Biography, Drama
1955, USSR
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